Two Store Clerks Injured In Attempted Armed Robbery

BOSTON (CBS) — Police responded to an attempted armed robbery of a Hyde Park store on Sunday night.

The incident occurred on River Street around 7:23 p.m.

Both of the victims were store clerks.

According to one clerk, Musavi Fardin, the other clerk was taken to Brigham and Woman’s Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his stomach.

“At the beginning, I didn’t want to be involved in the fight but I saw [the other clerk’s life was at risk] so I took the gun and put it down,” he said.

Fardin also said his hand was burned when the gun was fired.

The two men are cousins.

Fardin said the attempted robbers were three men who appeared to be in their late teens or early twenties. They came in yelling and demanding money.

Then they jumped over the counter and shot the second clerk.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Police believe that the suspects may be involved in other robberies around the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.