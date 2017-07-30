Phantom Gourmet: The Quahog Republic

ONSET VILLAGE (CBS) — The location is Cape Cod. The vibe is Key West. But officially, you’ve entered The Quahog Republic.

With three Massachusetts locations including this one in Onset Village, The Quahog Republic is a casual beach-style spot, where the atmosphere is laid back, the seafood is ultra-fresh, the drinks are ever-flowing, and owners Erik Bevans and Tom Hughes always keep it cool.

“Got to wear the shades, man,” says Bevans. “Even the hostesses wear the sunglasses when you’re here. We want to set the tone right away. We always got fun music playing, we’ve got cocktails flowing, and of course, great food, raw bar, everything you could want out of a beach bar.”

“We’re not uptight,” says Hughes. “We like to talk to people and just give everybody a good pleasant experience and just enjoy yourself, relax.”

Although the vibe is decidedly laid-back, the food is seriously good–from chowder, stuffies, and enormous lobster rolls to wings, burgers, and a killer Cubano.

“Crunchy bread. Own house-pulled pork, honey baked ham red onion house made chipotle aioli, and you are in heaven,” says Bevans.

Of course, you should wash that all down with a sweet Mai Tai or a spicy Bloody Mary made with vodka that’s infused in-house and displayed on the bar.

“It definitely evokes conversation, ‘What’s that olive oil thing you have on your bar?’,” says Bevans. “It’s not olive oil, man, it’s vodka. It’s delicious vodka that’s been infused with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted poblano peppers, and lots and lots and lots of garlic. It mixes perfectly with our Bloody Mary mix. That along with some applewood-smoked bacon and some big jumbo olives … it’s off the hook.”

And whether you come for the view, the food, or the ‘tude, you’ll might never want to leave The Quahog Republic.

“If you get a chance to come down here, it will really show you what coastal New England living is supposed to be about,” says Bevans.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.