Pet Parade: Cape Cod MSPCA

BOSTON (CBS) — A dog, a cat, and a guinea pig, all up for adoption from the Cape Cod MSPCA, were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Ally from the Cape Cod MSPCA said the group is an open-admission shelter.

“We take in any domesticated animal that comes to our door needing help,” she said.

Felix is an 8-year-old chihuahua mix who came to the MSPCA when his owners could no longer take care of him. He’s looking for a low-key home without cats or small children. He’s very loving, and couldn’t stop giving Ally kisses during the segment!

Bert is a two-year-old guinea pig. He’s a complex little guy! He needs fresh veggies and pellets every day–and he needs space to run around.

Toblerone is a two-month-old kitten (he has a brother at the shelter as well, named Truffle). This chill little guy has been in foster care, but is looking for a forever family.

For more information, visit mspca.org.