Keller @ Large: Candidate For Mayor Joseph Wiley

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over a month, voters in Boston will narrow down the field of four mayoral candidates to two, and then choose from those two on the first Tuesday in November.

One of the four candidates, Joseph Wiley, sat down with WBZ political analyst Jon Keller htis week.

Wiley is a resident of East Boston who works in healthcare insurance and is a first-time candidate.

When Keller asked him why he is running, he said it was because of a range of emotions he was feeling.

“Dissatisfaction, outrage, shame in some cases about the direction this city is heading in as I see it,” he said. “The housing situaiton here is–the Boston Foundation described it as a crisis, the cost of housing.”

But where would the money for new housing come from?

“I think people that can afford to pay $2, $3, $4 million for a condo could probably afford a tax hike,” he said.

Wiley also said he’s angry about the level of homelessness in the city, calling it shameful and immoral.

“We have 1,300 homeless families in this city,” he said. “Three thousand of our schoolchildren are homeless. This is the richest nation in the world, a very wealthy state, a very wealthy city. How can we tolerate children going home from school to a bed that isn’t their own?”

Keller and Wylie also talked about education and charter schools.

