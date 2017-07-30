Driver Flees After Injuring Man In Crash, Smashing Into Taunton Home

TAUNTON (CBS) — Police are looking for the driver of a speeding car that went airborne, hit another car, pushed it into a house, and then caught fire.

Surveillance video shows the crash, which happened just after midnight Saturday on Broadway Street in Taunton.

WATCH a Mercedes go airborne, crash into a car, push it into a house before catching fire. @TauntonPolice still looking for the driver. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/QrrFXZAXev — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) July 30, 2017

Taunton Police said the driver of the Mercedes that caused the crash fled.

The driver of the other car that was involved is a 60-year-old Taunton man who was seriously hurt. Police say he is expected to recover.

Neighbors told WBZ-TV they were woken up by the crash.

“I was sleeping, and I heard a crash, and came downstairs,” one neighbor said. “I see two cars, one was on fire, and the other one was on its side.”

Authorities said that, when they do find the driver who fled, they will face charges.