Police Say 2 Men Have Been Shot, 1 Fatally, In Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Police say two men have been shot, one fatally.

Lawrence police said they responded to a report of a shooting at about 2 a.m. Sunday at 234 Bailey Street.

Police said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transported both to Lawrence General Hospital.

One of the men, a 25-year old Jenssy Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second, 26-year-old man who has not been identified, was transported to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. He is expected to survive.

Police believe there was a house party going on in the area at the time of the shooting. When responding officers arrived at the scene, there had been 15-20 people surrounding the 25-year-old victim.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Essex State Police Detective Unit, and the Lawrence Police Department.

