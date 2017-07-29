After Trump’s Police Remarks, BPD Says Commitment Is To Helping, Not Harming People

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s police commissioner is among the law enforcement officials rejecting President Donald Trump’s comments apparently suggesting police should rough up prisoners.

The President, speaking to police in New York, appeared to suggest that officers should rough up alleged gang members and others they arrest.

“When you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, like don’t hit their head? They just killed somebody, don’t hit their head? I said you can take their hand away,” Trump said Friday.

“Don’t be too nice,” Trump told law enforcement officers in Suffolk County, New York, during a visit to highlight his administration’s efforts to crack down on the street gang known as MS-13.

The Suffolk County Police Department in New York denounced the remarks Friday on Twitter, saying “As a department, we do not and will not tolerate roughing up of prisoners.”

The SCPD has strict rules & procedures relating to the handling of prisoners. Violations of those rules are treated extremely seriously. — Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) July 28, 2017

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said in a statement to WBZ NewsRadio 1030 that Trump’s remarks do not reflect his department’s policies.

“The Boston Police Department’s priority has been and continues to be building relationships and trust with the community we serve. As a police department we are committed to helping people, not harming them,” Evans said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Art Coen reports

