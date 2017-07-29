NightSide – Paul Shanley Released

BOSTON (CBS) – A former Catholic priest and convicted child rapist was released from prison today after a twelve year sentence. He will now reside in Ware, MA, and is listed as a Level 3 offender. What is most concerning is that Shanley refused to talk to two psychologists hired by the Middlesex DA’s Office. Joining Dan is Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney of abuse victims, to talk about Shanley’s release and how he continues to manipulate the justice system to this day. What are your reactions? Does he belong in the outside world or a mental hospital?