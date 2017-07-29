Massachusetts Immigration Ruling Debated

July 29, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Gov. Charlie Baker, Ice, Immigration

BOSTON (AP) — A court ruling that forbids police officers in Massachusetts from holding a person based solely on a federal immigration detainer request is prompting calls for action from across the political spectrum.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker plans to file legislation that would give police the ability to hold “violent, dangerous criminals for some period of time” if federal officials believe they have immigration issues.

A group of Republican lawmakers has also filed legislation that would let police officers hold an individual, without a warrant, if they have an immigration detainer request from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Supporters of the ruling want the Legislature to instead adopt the “Safe Communities Act,” which would sharply limit cooperation between federal immigration officials and state and local law enforcement agencies.

