Dozens Rally In Cambridge To Celebrate Defeat Of Obamacare Repeal

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A few dozen people gathered at Cambridge City Hall Saturday to celebrate the results of the latest vote on health care.

People chanted, “The people united will never be defeated.”

The Cambridge’s mayor was there, joining the crowd to celebrate the defeat of the Senate’s effort to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Event organizer Victoria McGroary said to some applause, “For events across the country, there are people at 160 events today in 43 states raising their voices for affordable health care.”

Many people shared their stories, like this man whose wife is battling Multiple Sclerosis.

“She has excellent care with her doctors in Boston, and last year she ran the Boston marathon,” the man said.

In the middle of the rally, some of the protesters stopped to call their senators to thank them for voting against the repeal bill.

“Hello, my name is Martin Christiansen. I’m calling to thank Senator Markey for voting against the skinny repeal of the affordable care act,” Christiansen said.

McGroary says their fight will continue.

“We need to fight for one another. We need to speak for those who can’t speak for themselves,” McGroary said. “We won a very key and important battle yesterday, but we need to keep fighting for healthcare for all.”

President Donald Trump said in a speech Friday that the Affordable Care Act will fail and that it needs to be replaced.

Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead! Demand another vote before voting on any other bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

He also said in some tweets today that the effort to replace Obamacare isn’t dead unless Republicans give up.