David Price Says He Could Have Addressed Eckersley In ‘Different Way’

BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox pitcher David Price spoke to the media Saturday for the first time since a Boston Globe article was published that detailed his confrontation with Hall of Fame pitcher and current television commentator Dennis Eckersley on a team flight.

The high-priced lefty told reporters Saturday that he plans to speak with Eckersley.

Price said that his issue with Eckersley is that he never comes into the clubhouse.

“If Eck was around, he would know who we are, but he’s never in the clubhouse. Mr. Remy, he’s in the club house. He’s the one guy I’ve seen in my career who never shows his face in the clubhouse,” Price said.

Price said he could have handled things better with Eck but did not say if he would apologize when he meets with him. #redsox #wbz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 29, 2017

Price has been at the center of controversy after the confrontation with Eckersley during a team flight to Toronto on June 29. But Price doesn’t think the controversy has impacted the team has played on the field.

“I don’t that’s affected, you know, what we do in here at all. It’s not something we talked about, you know, after it happened, or any other time,” Price said. “I don’t think it’s affected us. We just haven’t been playing the kind of baseball we’re capable of playing.”

On Friday, Price was scratched from his start and placed on the 10-day disabled list with left elbow inflammation.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was reportedly one of the players participating in a mock cheer directed toward Eckersley during the incident, addressed the controversy Friday.

Meeting with reporters, Pedroia denied being involved in the applause but said he spoke one-on-one with Eckersley.

Eckersley, who is at the Baseball Hall of Fame for this weekend’s induction ceremonies, has not commented on the incident.

