Celtics @ 7: Isaiah Thomas’ Health And Value In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – It may be late-July, but the latest “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub was a must-listen as host Adam Kaufman was joined in studio for two hours by C’s radio analyst and former NBA Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell.
Kaufman and Maxwell hit on everything from Isaiah Thomas’s health and value to the Celts, Gordon Hayward’s addition, Jae Crowder’s social media behavior, Boston’s place in the East hierarchy, the crumbling empire in Cleveland, what’s next for Kyrie Irving, Paul Pierce’s retirement, the origin of Max’s original radio calls, and so much more.
Enjoy the full show podcast!