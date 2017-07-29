Celtics @ 7: Isaiah Thomas’ Health And Value In Boston

July 29, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Adam Kaufman, Boston Celtics, Cedric Maxwell, Celtics at 7

BOSTON (CBS) – It may be late-July, but the latest “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub was a must-listen as host Adam Kaufman was joined in studio for two hours by C’s radio analyst and former NBA Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell.

Kaufman and Maxwell hit on everything from Isaiah Thomas’s health and value to the Celts, Gordon Hayward’s addition, Jae Crowder’s social media behavior, Boston’s place in the East hierarchy, the crumbling empire in Cleveland, what’s next for Kyrie Irving, Paul Pierce’s retirement, the origin of Max’s original radio calls, and so much more.

Enjoy the full show podcast!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch