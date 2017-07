Victory For Man Who Spent 35 Years In Prison For Murder He Says He Didn't CommitMassachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court rejected a prosecutor's request to reinstate Fred Weichel's murder conviction.

Man Charged With Reporting Fake Child Abduction, Secretly Recording PolicePolice say Matthew McGonnigal made up a report about an attempted child abduction at Water Wizz and then tried to secretly record police officers during their investigation of him.

Grand Jury Indicts Woman On Charge Of Murdering Her 81-Year-Old NeighborA Norfolk County grand jury has indicted a Needham woman for the murder and robbery of her 81-year-old neighbor in her suburban Boston apartment

Elderly NH Woman And Son Charged In Murder-For-Hire PlotAn 83-year-old woman and her 63-year-old son have been charged in a murder-for-hire plot involving a family member, police said Friday.