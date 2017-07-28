Cyrus Jones Gets Chippy And Other Observations From Day 2 Of Patriots Training Camp

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots held their second day of 2017 training camp on Friday at Gillette Stadium, continuing to work on whatever drills they can before strapping on the pads for the first time on Saturday.
Here are the top highlights from the live coverage of day two of Patriots training camp on Twitter:
Eric Rowe Turns Heads
Rowe, whom the Patriots acquired in 2016, was universally reported as a standout player in practice. He made an interception on Jimmy Garoppolo, which the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe described as “incredible”, and added a pass breakup.
It was a good day overall for the Patriots secondary, as Malcolm Butler, Jordan Richards, and Jason Thompson all had interceptions of their own. Butler adjusted to pick off a throw by Tom Brady intended for Julian Edelman:
Elsewhere, Stephon Gilmore broke up a pass by Garoppolo in the end zone:
Brady has thrown just three incompletions in his last 23 pass attempts between the two days of practice. Gilmore caused all three.
As for the rest of quarterbacks, here’s how each of them did in their respective drills:
Cyrus Jones, Chris Hogan Get Chippy
The day wasn’t perfect for the Patriots secondary, though, as second-year corner Cyrus Jones got into a “mini-skirmish” with receiver Chris Hogan after the latter made a catch against him. Jones reportedly jawed back and forth with Hogan before hitting the football out of his hand.
Receivers Missing; Ealy Returns
Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell were among four players missing from practice on Friday. Rob Ninkovich was absent for the second straight day after sitting out on Thursday due to personal reasons, and long snapper Joe Cardona also missed practice.
However, Kony Ealy made his training camp debut after missing practice on Thursday, his first session since OTAs.
Another Massive Crowd
A day after 15,349 fans packed Gillette Stadium to get a glimpse of the first day of Patriots training camp, another huge crowd jammed the stadium on Friday – and the attendance figures could be even bigger.
The large crowds weren’t limited to fans, either. A big media scrum surrounded Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks after practice.
98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand covered day two of training camp live on-site at Gillette Stadium on Friday. Listen to their impressions of the team below: