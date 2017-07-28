Cyrus Jones Gets Chippy And Other Observations From Day 2 Of Patriots Training Camp

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots held their second day of 2017 training camp on Friday at Gillette Stadium, continuing to work on whatever drills they can before strapping on the pads for the first time on Saturday.

Here are the top highlights from the live coverage of day two of Patriots training camp on Twitter:

Eric Rowe Turns Heads

Rowe, whom the Patriots acquired in 2016, was universally reported as a standout player in practice. He made an interception on Jimmy Garoppolo, which the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe described as “incredible”, and added a pass breakup.

Rowe made incredible INT on a Garoppolo back-shoulder throw to Lucien. That's 4 INTs for Garoppolo in stretch of 14 throws since yesterday. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 28, 2017

Eric Rowe has had a very good camp so far. Two PBUs yesterday, three more and a highlight-reel INT today. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 28, 2017

It was a good day overall for the Patriots secondary, as Malcolm Butler, Jordan Richards, and Jason Thompson all had interceptions of their own. Butler adjusted to pick off a throw by Tom Brady intended for Julian Edelman:

Here's Malcolm Butler's interception from today. Jumped in front of a ball intended for Edelman. pic.twitter.com/FdxBAWezO0 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 28, 2017

Elsewhere, Stephon Gilmore broke up a pass by Garoppolo in the end zone:

Video: Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore showing some range to bat down pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in red-zone passing drill. pic.twitter.com/ZobQj02acI — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 28, 2017

Brady has thrown just three incompletions in his last 23 pass attempts between the two days of practice. Gilmore caused all three.

As for the rest of quarterbacks, here’s how each of them did in their respective drills:

Brady was 10 of 15 today. Garoppolo was 12 of 16 with 2 INTs. Brissett was 10 of 17. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 28, 2017

Cyrus Jones, Chris Hogan Get Chippy

The day wasn’t perfect for the Patriots secondary, though, as second-year corner Cyrus Jones got into a “mini-skirmish” with receiver Chris Hogan after the latter made a catch against him. Jones reportedly jawed back and forth with Hogan before hitting the football out of his hand.

Mini-skirmish between Chris Hogan and Cyrus Jones after a catch. Jones smacked the ball out of Hogan's hand as they jawed at each other. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 28, 2017

Receivers Missing; Ealy Returns

Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell were among four players missing from practice on Friday. Rob Ninkovich was absent for the second straight day after sitting out on Thursday due to personal reasons, and long snapper Joe Cardona also missed practice.

Ninkovich, Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell were absent today. Mitchell said after yesterday's practice that he'd be a full go. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 28, 2017

However, Kony Ealy made his training camp debut after missing practice on Thursday, his first session since OTAs.

Another Massive Crowd

A day after 15,349 fans packed Gillette Stadium to get a glimpse of the first day of Patriots training camp, another huge crowd jammed the stadium on Friday – and the attendance figures could be even bigger.

Another overflow crowd today. Fans lining the stadium walkways to catch a glimpse of practice. pic.twitter.com/Hrr34HTfSe — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 28, 2017

The large crowds weren’t limited to fans, either. A big media scrum surrounded Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks after practice.

Large crowd of media gathered around Brandin Cooks following Day 2 of Patriots training camp practice. pic.twitter.com/IFxrNdS81H — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 28, 2017

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand covered day two of training camp live on-site at Gillette Stadium on Friday. Listen to their impressions of the team below: