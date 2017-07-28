NightSide – Chaos In The Capital

July 28, 2017 12:54 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Newly appointed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci certainly hasn’t wasted any time getting his message out there. Earlier today, Scaramucci called into CNN and implied that Reince Priebus might be one of the White House leakers. He went on to say that he isn’t sure if the relationship between himself and the White House Chief of Staff is reparable, and that it would be up to the President. This adds to the growing list of squabbles between members of the Trump administration, and creates another distraction that has sidetracked the Republican legislative agenda. How did the situation in D.C. become so toxic? Can President Trump get everyone back on the same page and focused on making America great again?

