WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Two Arrested In NH Murder-For-Hire Plot

July 28, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: murder for hire, New Hampshire

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man and an elderly woman have been arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Plainfield Police arrested 63-year-old Maurice Temple and 83-year-old Pauline Chase on Thursday.

paulinechasemauricetemple Two Arrested In NH Murder For Hire Plot

Pauline Chase and Maurice Temple. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police)

The pair was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder, and attempt to commit murder.

New Hampshire State Police said an “extensive investigation and cooperative effort” by multiple agencies led to Temple and Chase’s arrests.

Chase and Temple are scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch