Two Arrested In NH Murder-For-Hire Plot

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man and an elderly woman have been arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
Plainfield Police arrested 63-year-old Maurice Temple and 83-year-old Pauline Chase on Thursday.
The pair was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder, and attempt to commit murder.
New Hampshire State Police said an “extensive investigation and cooperative effort” by multiple agencies led to Temple and Chase’s arrests.
Chase and Temple are scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.