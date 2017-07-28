State Department Warns Tourists In Mexico About Reports Of Tainted Alcohol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – The U.S. State Department is advising tourists in Mexico to be careful when drinking alcohol.

This comes after a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report that five-star Mexican resorts are being accused of serving dangerous and illegal alcohol to their guests.

Dozens of people say they’ve blacked out after minimal drinking. The family of a 20-year-old who drowned in a pool at Iberostar Hotel & Resorts’ Paraiso del Mar says the resort served her alcohol “of bad quality and in great amounts.”

The entry for Mexico on the State Department’s website has been updated in light of the recent reports.

“There have been allegations that consumption of tainted or substandard alcohol has resulted in illness or blacking out,” the State Department says. “If you choose to drink alcohol, it is important to do so in moderation and to stop and seek medical attention if you begin to feel ill.”

Some victims have suspected collusion between the Mexico hotels and local hospitals. CBS News reports that over 1.4 million gallons of tainted alcohol have been seized in Mexico since 2010.

“It’s not a new concern in Mexico,” says CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg, “but what you have here is a perfect storm of more than one incident happening to people who don’t know each other in different resorts. That is definitely a reason for concern.”