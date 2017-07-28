‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ Week Bill Sent To Gov. Baker

BOSTON (CSB) — Lawmakers are trying to make a law to celebrate the Ice Bucket Challenge in Massachusetts.

The law will commemorate the fundraiser, inspired by Pete Frates, the former Boston Collge baseball who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012, with an ‘Ice Bucket Challenge Week’ at the beginning of each August. It was sent to Governor Charlie Baker for a signature on Thursday.

“The money that he raised, and the visibility that he brought to the ALS problem, for people who have suffered under that illness, and we all know people that have suffered under that, it’s been unbelievable,” said Baker.

Frates was diagnosed with ALS at 27-years-old. He has since become the driving force behind the Ice Bucket Challenge, a fundraising phenomenon that has raised over $250 million for ALS research in three years.

In June, Frates was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his efforts to raise money and awareness for the disease.

His own ice bucket challenge, his sunglasses, and his hat and baseball glove from his playing days at BC will be on permanent display in Cooperstown, New York.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope reports