Grand Jury Indicts Woman On Charge Of Murdering Her 81-Year-Old Neighbor

DEDHAM, MASS. (CBS/AP) — A Norfolk County grand jury indicted a Needham woman for the murder and robbery of her 81-year-old neighbor in her suburban Boston apartment.

Tammie Galloway was arrested and charged last month in connection with the killing of Laura Shifrina in May. On Friday, she was indicted on charges of murder, home invasion, armed robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Galloway pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morissey says that the investigation uncovered enough evidence to bring the indictment.

“This morning Tammie Galloway, age 47, was indicted for murder, home invasion, armed robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle,” Morrissey said. “Based on information developed during this investigation, she was also indicted for the unlawful possession of a firearm related to separate conduct, and additionally indicted as an armed career criminal.”

Prosecutors say that Galloway attacked Shifrina and stole her car, wallet, cellphone and jewelry. Shifrina’s body was found by her daughter on May 31 in her apartment at her Needham public housing complex.

When police arrived, they reported that Shirina had been stabbed in the neck in her Linden Street apartment on May 31.

Shifrina also suffered several broken ribs.

An autopsy found that she had cuts to her neck, including one that severed her jugular vein.

The indictment will move the case to Superior Court. Galloway is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 10.

