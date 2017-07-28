Pedroia Denies Clapping, Says Price Will Meet With Eckersley One-On-One

BOSTON (CBS) — Dustin Pedroia had an animated conversation with reporters in the Red Sox clubhouse on Friday, returning to Boston amid a wave of criticism that has permeated the team regarding a now-infamous incident between David Price and NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley.

One of Price’s teammates that faced added criticism in the wake of the confrontation is Dustin Pedroia, who was reportedly one of the players participating in a mock cheer directed toward Eckersley. Pedroia denied that he was involved in the applauding during the incident, which happened back on June 29. He added that he has spoken one-on-one with Eckersley about the incident and that Price is waiting for an opportunity to do the same.

The second baseman, by far the team’s longest-tenured player, has faced some criticism for a perceived lack of leadership in the clubhouse. He responded to that in a pointed manner.

“Whatever people say from the outside – ‘We don’t have a leader.’ I’m standing right here. Been here for a long time,” said Pedroia. “And we’re in first place. Write what you guys want. Here I am. You don’t see anyone else standing up here doing this. Do you? Nope. Fact. There’s your source, from the mouth.”

He also said he spoke with Price after the incident, and that the message was that the Red Sox have two rules: be on time and be professional.

The Red Sox placed Price on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 25, with left elbow inflammation. He will be eligible to return to the Red Sox 25-man roster as soon as next Friday.