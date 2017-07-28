Dog That May Have ‘Overdosed’ Given Narcan

LYMAN, Maine (CBS) – Police in Maine administered Narcan to a dog Thursday morning following a potential overdose.
Authorities say a woman flagged down York County Sheriff Sergeant David Chauvette In Lyman, worried that her 3-year-old yellow lab may have overdosed on oxycodone. She explained to him that “Addie” somehow got into her legally prescribed medicine and now seemed drowsy.
A local vet was not able to help, so the owner asked Chauvette to administer the opioid antidote Narcan to the dog. Addie seemed to perk up after getting the Narcan, police said.
“She is grateful the sheriff’s office carries this life-saving drug,” the owner told police.