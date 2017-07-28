Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Replacement Project In ‘High Gear’

BOSTON (CBS) — The in-progress Commonwealth Avenue Bridge replacement project shifted into “High Gear” Friday night, when the most disruptive changes went into effect: All eastbound traffic was filtered into one lane on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Acting Massachusetts Department of Transportation Director Jonathan Gulliver gave the details.

“One lane of traffic in the eastbound direction, headed into Boston and there are two lanes in the westbound direction heading out of the city,” Gulliver said.

The first few hours of full-scale construction had drivers reevaluating their next two weeks. One of those rethinking their travel routes was resident Ondrej Holusa.

“It’s pretty hectic. I’m going to have to plan very early to start. When we come to Brookline in the morning. By 9 o’clock we have to be at work. Normally we leave around 8 o’clock, now we’ll probably leave around 7:30 or 7 o’clock,” Holusa said.

For those who don’t relay on their cars, some are looking at the good side. Commuter Alice White thinks the MBTA has done an excellent job with the Green Line and the buses.

“They’ve done a super job even with the buses. They’ve got traffic two way on St. Mary’s to keep the buses running. Anyone who is taking public transportation is doing just fine,” White said.

All modes of transportation have been or will be impacted in some way, until this first leg wraps up August 14th. No matter how you travel for work or play, MassDOT is urging everyone to leave early and have a plan.

Commuter Don Monroe says he’s been keeping up with news of the project.

“I’ve heard it on the radio and on the website. I signed up for their email MassDOT. Notices about what’s going on. 927 They’ve done these trials of things to make sure they know how it’s all going to work. I think they’ve done a great job planning it,” Monroe said.

This first phase is scheduled to run until August 14.