Boy, 8, Hospitalized After Being Rescued From Capsized Boat Off Wareham

July 27, 2017 9:51 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy is in a Boston hospital Thursday, a day after a boat carrying 12 people capsized in the waters off Wareham.

There was no word yet on the boy’s condition, and it wasn’t known how long he was in the water.

The power boat was carrying 9 children and 3 adults when it capsized around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near Hog Island Channel.

Several people were rescued from an overturned boat in Wareham (WBZ-TV)

A good Samaritan aboard the Disco Volante reported the boaters in the water, and said the boat appeared to be overcrowded and having trouble managing the waves.

That good Samaritan rescued nine of the 12 boaters by the time the Coast Guard arrived with a 45-foot boat crew and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter–but the 8-year-old boy was still unaccounted for.

Professional diver Mike Margulis heard the distress call about the boat and was nearby–so he responded and dove under the boat.

“I was reaching and searching through debris. I wasn’t sure what I was looking for and I saw the life jacket,” said Margulis. “I was able to pull through an overturned hull and get a young adult from underneath a bow section.”

It was his first rescue dive.

An Environmental Police officer and the Marion Assistant Harbormaster performed CPR on the child until they reached Wareham.

He was first taken to Tobey Hospital and then airlifted to a Boston hospital.

None of the other survivors had serious injuries.

