Tom Brady Sharp And Other Observations From First Day Of Patriots Training Camp

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots kicked off their 2017 training camp on Thursday, holding their first official practice of the season on the fields behind Gillette Stadium.

We have a long way to go before real football gets played, but there is plenty to take away from Thursday’s practice. Here are some observations from Foxboro.

Tom Brady Is Good And The Fans Kind Of Like Him

The five-time Super Bowl champ will turn 40 in just a few days, but he isn’t showing his age yet. Brady was a surgeon on the field once again.

First practice is in the books. Brady was 20 of 24 and completed his last 14 passes. Hit Brandin Cooks three straight times in final period. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 27, 2017

And boy do the fans love him. Listen to the cheers as No. 12 took the field Thursday morning:

According to Howe, Jimmy Garoppolo was 12-of-19 and finished his day with two straight interceptions. Jacoby Brissett was 21-of-34 and also threw a pick.

Gronk Is Back!

Bill Belichick said there are no limitations on Rob Gronkowski entering camp, and the tight end looked like his usual self out on the field. He put on a show in with some touchdown grabs, monstrous spikes and a little bit of dancing.

Gronk was unsurprisingly a star today. Caught a few touchdowns, spiked some footballs, danced a little. Playing to the crowd. — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) July 27, 2017

Gronk looked great. He spiked a ball in the end zone during 7v7s and the crowd went crazy. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 27, 2017

Pick A Corner

The Pats are pretty loaded at cornerback, with Malcolm Butler and newcomer Stephon Gilmore at the top of the depth chart. Butler had a pass breakup on Thursday, but it was another undrafted rookie that drew the most attention.

Defensive back Kenny Moore, signed as a rookie free agent in May out of Valdosta State, had an interception and four pass breakups during Thursday’s practice, his best day in a Patriots uniform after some impressive showings during the spring.

Kenny Moore looked like a stud. Interception and four pass breakups. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 27, 2017

Eric Rowe also had a pick and pass breakup on Thursday.

Cyrus Jones Bounces Back After Bobbling First Kickoff Attempt

Cyrus Jones opened up practice by dropping a kickoff. The crowd booed. He was clean the rest of practice — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 27, 2017

Booing at practice. Tough crowd.

In addition to Jones, Danny Amendola, Dion Lewis and D.J. Foster also fielded kickoffs on Thursday.

It Was Crowded At Gillette

Because of overflowing crowds, Patriots have now opened ramps to Gillette Stadium so fans can watch from ramps overlooking practice fields. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 27, 2017

We’re waiting to hear an official head count from Thursday, but it’s going to be a rather large number of people who went against Bill Belichick’s plea for “no days off.”

Full Pads This Weekend

If you’re heading to Gillette to see the team on Saturday, you’re going to see some hitting.

via @scottzolak the #Patriots will have their first full pad practice on Saturday — Mike 'Sarge' Riley (@Sarge985) July 27, 2017

For updates on practice sessions, check out our Fan Guide To Patriots Training Camp.

Zolak & Bertrand Have Fun With All The Training Camp Tweets:

