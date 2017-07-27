Google Search Shows Tom Brady As Owner Of New York Jets

BOSTON (CBS) — The internet is a funny place.

It can be terrifying too, of course, but sometimes it provides us all with a much-needed chuckle.That’s the case on Thursday, as long as you’re not a fan of the New York Jets. And they may be the biggest group of people who could use a laugh at this point.

If you do a Google search for “owner of the New York Jets,” it’s not Woody Johnson who pops up, the man that has owned the team since 2000.

Instead, it’s one Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

The search isn’t wrong, as the Patriots quarterback owns a 24-8 career record against his AFC East rivals. The Pats beat the Jets in both of their meetings in 2016, with Brady tossing five touchdowns and no interceptions in the two contests.

The only team Brady has a better record against is the Bills, with a stout 26-3 record against Buffalo. So maybe someday in the near future, the interweb will have Brady owning them too.

Though some would argue that with five Super Bowl rings during his 17-year career, Brady owns the NFL.