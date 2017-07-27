Saving More II: A Staycation

BOSTON (CBS) – Staying at home and using it as a base for your vacation can save thousands of dollars. Eat breakfast at home and pack a lunch and the only meal out would be dinner.

Start with our city. Boston is always fun. Become a tourist and play in our city. Park your car and use the T. That in itself will be an adventure for the kids.

A Swan Boat ride for a family of four is $11, explore the Rose Kennedy Greenway, take a Duck Tour and see Boston from an amphibious vehicle. Head to Faneuil Hall and check out the vendors and street entertainers. Then to the North End for good pizza and cannolis. Gawk at the buildings and walk around our beautiful city.

There are the many museums and the New England Aquarium to explore. Stop in at your local library and ask if they have tickets for the museums. Most libraries do have tickets that you can “borrow” for a day trip.

Head out to Lexington and Concord and let the kids see where “The shot heard round the world” actually happened.

Head up to the north shore and consider a whale watch or boat ride out of Gloucester. Gloucester is America’s oldest seaport and they are very proud of that. Wander down around the harbor and see the fishing and lobster fleets. And get lunch or an ice cream.

And, of course, there is the Cape and the islands. The islands can be done as a day trip from Woods Hole or Falmouth. Three of my favorite things on the cape are really cheap. The National Seashore is free, a tour of the Cape Cod Potato Chip factory in Hyannis is also free and then a stop at the Sundae School for ice cream which you must pay for. They often have my favorite flavor, peach in the summer.

And did you know Massachusetts has a museum dedicated to bad art. I kid you not. MOBA Museum of Bad Art has three locations. And it’s free. As it should be if you are viewing bad art!

To make this staycation really cheap, do not buy any souvenirs. Or limit the kids to $10 each and see which one holds on to their money longest!