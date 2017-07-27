Toucher: Pedroia Was Among Red Sox Players Applauding Price During Eckersley Altercation

BOSTON (CBS) — More details continue to surface about David Price’s verbal assault on Dennis Eckersley last month on the Red Sox team plane.

Dan Shaughnessy revealed over the weekend that Price essentially ambushed the Hall of Famer when he got on the team plane, mocking Eckersley because he was critical of a Eduardo Rodriguez rehab start during a NESN game broadcast (Eck simply said “Yuck” when he saw Rodriguez’s stats from the start).

Keller: Red Sox Fans Furious Over Teams Handling Of Price-Eckersley Fiasco

The most troubling detail though was that several Red Sox players applauded Price’s actions. None of the players were named in that initial report, but 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Fred Toucher has learned that Dustin Pedroia was part of that group.

Have a source close to Eckersley who claims that Pedroia "was cheering for Price aggressively. Enough for Eck to mention" on the team plane — Fred Toucher (@FredToucher) July 27, 2017

The whole ordeal is a terrible look for the Red Sox, who have not issued an apology to Eckersley.