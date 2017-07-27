WATCH: StatCast Measures Devers’ First Career Home Run At 427 Feet

BOSTON (CBS) — Rafael Devers’ first major-league hit was a massive one, as the rookie smashed a high, deep solo home run to center field at SafeCo field in Seattle. MLB StatCast tracked the homer during Wednesday’s Red Sox win over the Mariners, and projected the bomb’s distance at 427 feet.

You can watch the MLB StatCast recap of Devers’ first career home run below. The 427-foot distance is a good number for any major leaguer, let alone a 20-year-old rookie in his second career game.

StatCast also measured the home run’s exit velocity at 108.5 MPH. The “launch angle” was measured at 29 degrees, a number on par with some of the longest home runs measured this season.

Devers also singled in the top of the seventh inning off the Mariners’ Mark Rzepczynski. The third baseman batted .311 with 20 homers and 60 RBIs in 86 games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket before making his major-league debut for the Red Sox on Wednesday. He had recently been bumped up to No. 4 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list.

If Devers can hit for consistent power, it would be a welcome addition to a Red Sox lineup in desperate need of pop. The team remains last in the American League (27th in the majors) with just 102 home runs on the season.