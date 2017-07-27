Pedophile Priest Shanley Classified As Level 3 Sex Offender Upon Release From Prison

BOSTON (CBS) – Convicted pedophile priest Paul Shanley will be released from prison on Friday. Even though two psychologists said Shanley was not sexually dangerous, the Sex Offender Registry Board is classifying him as the most dangerous, a Level 3 offender.

First look at pedophile priest Paul Shanley. A level 3 sex offender will be released from prison tomorrow #WBZ pic.twitter.com/sRohQyHoPr — Cheryl Fiandaca (@CherylFiandaca) July 27, 2017

The 86-year-old’s photo and status as a Level 3 offender will be on the Mass.gov website.

READ: Victims Furious Shanley Will Be Released

The Level 3 designation by the board means they believe he is dangerous and has a high risk to re-offend. The classification also gives the public access to information as to where he will be living.

WBZ-TV was the only station to have exclusive video of Shanley’s 2002 arrest in San Diego. The disgraced priest served 12 years in prison for rape and indecent assault and battery of a six-year-old boy. The assault happened at a parish in Newton.

Shanley will be released from the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater Friday. He will be on probation for 10 years and will be ordered to have no contact with children under 16 years old.