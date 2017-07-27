NightSide – Trump’s Transgender Tweet

BOSTON (CBS) – Earlier today, President Trump sent shockwaves across social media by tweeting that transgender individuals would no longer be allowed to serve in the U.S. military. The move is a reversal of policy changes that happened under the Obama administration, and could potentially affect thousands already in the military. President Trump says the change comes at the advice of his “Generals and military experts” in an effort to maintain focus and cut down on costs. Dan believes the President has a point. Do you agree?