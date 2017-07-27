NightSide – Shanley’s Release Leaves Victims Shaken

BOSTON (CBS) – Paul Shanley, a defrocked priest who was convicted of rape and indecent assault and battery on a child, will be released from prison this Friday. Shanley, now eighty-five years old, was sentenced to twelve to fifteen years back in 2005. He will be on probation for ten years following his release, and will not be allowed to have contact with children under the age of sixteen. Phil Saviano is a survivor and a New England leader for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP). He joins Dan in the NightSide studio to talk about Shanley’s release and the long-term impact Shanley’s crimes have on his victims’ lives. Do you think the twelve year penalty fits the crime?