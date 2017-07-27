Keller @ Large: Are Patriots Only Ones Left With Humility?

BOSTON (CBS) – Humility is in short supply in our culture these days.

Non-stop boasting and trash-talking is the coin of the realm, and sometimes you feel like modesty and humility are taken as signs of weakness.

That’s why it was so refreshing to hear Patriots Star safety Devin McCourty, fresh off yet another Super Bowl win, show up at the team’s first practice Wednesday and immediately shoot down the pre-season hubris of Pats fans who’ve been talking about the team going undefeated this season.

“To say before we even tackle somebody or throw a pass that we’re going to beat everybody on our schedule I think that is kind of disrespectful,” McCourty said.

Thank you!

It’s not only disrespectful, I can assure you any player caught indulging in that kind of talk is going to find themselves in Coach Bill Belichick’s doghouse, fast.

But sports isn’t the only arena where humility is hard to find.

Remember then-senator Barack Obama’s speech the night he clinched the 2008 Democratic nomination for president?

“I am absolutely certain,” he said, “that generations from now, we will be able to look back and tell our children that this was the moment… when the rise of the oceans began to slow.”

The “rise of the oceans?” Now that’s self-confidence.

And of course, President Trump is always the first to inform us that everything he does is the greatest thing you’ve ever seen.

“With the exception of the late great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office. That I can tell you. It’s real easy,” Trump said earlier this week.

Sure it is.

Just like going 19-and-0.

