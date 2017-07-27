Celebrity 98 Mile: Rob Ninkovich vs. Pete Frates

BOSTON (CBS) — Toucher & Rich’s Celebrity 98 Mile continued on Thursday, with Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich taking on former B.C. baseball captain Pete Frates.

First up was Ninkovich, who roasted many on-air hosts at the Sports Hub one by one to the beat of MF Doom’s “Rapp Snitch Knishes”. Like every other contestant so far, he had plenty to say about Felger & Mazz.

Frates followed that up with a rap that he wrote, performed by his brother Andrew. Pete went really hard at Scott Zolak with several epic roasts hurled at the former Patriots quarterback and Zolak & Bertrand host, set to a beat that included Jermaine Dupri’s “Welcome to Atlanta” and Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses at Night”.

If you missed the first time T&R played the raps, they will be replayed at 9:20 a.m..

Every participant in Celebrity 98 Mile will donate $1,000 to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in their names. Click here to make a donation of your own.

We can’t post the raps due to copyright restrictions. But if you heard them, vote below! Polls close at 5:00 a.m. on Friday morning.