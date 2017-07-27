Bill Belichick Promises Patriots Roster Updates … On ‘InstantFace’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick has shown particular contempt for Facebook, Instagram, and other major social media sites in the past, making up all kinds of fake names like “MyFace”, “YourFace”, and “SnapFace” in his press conferences. “InstantFace” is another personal favorite of his, and he brought it back on Thursday to kick off Patriots training camp.

Just before the start of the first Patriots practice of camp, Belichick was pressed on a potential roster update that he promised on Wednesday. He used the line of questioning to take his latest tongue-in-cheek jab at people’s fascination with social media.

“We’ll get it all to you before practice. Don’t want you to miss anything on InstantFace,” deadpanned Belichick. “I’m sure there’s a lot of people that gotta get their day started.”

Linda Holliday once had Belichick record an appropriately awkward message on InsantFace, a.k.a. Instagram, last April.

As for actual updates, there were a few on Thursday in regards to players on the Patriots roster. Rob Ninkovich, who competed against Pete Frates in Celebrity 98 Mile during Toucher & Rich on Thursday, is one notable absence on the practice field. The Patriots also signed free-agent rookie defensive end Caleb Kidder and free-agent wide receiver Tony Washington to fill out the 90-man roster.