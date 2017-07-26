Wednesday’s Child Success Story: 11-Year-Old Dominick

Jack Williams introduced us to Dominick in 2014. That afternoon, Ann saw the then-9-year-old on TV, and all of their lives changed forever.

“I left work early and the TV happened to be on Channel 4,” she said. “Jack Williams said, ‘today we have Dominick and he is looking for his forever family.’”

“She just looked at me and goes ‘I want him’,” Dominick’s Dad Anthony recalled.

Dominick’s advice for other adults considering adoption? “Do it. It’s nice and it could change a kid’s life forever.”

For other children waiting to find their forever family, he shared this message. “Everything is going to be alright, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel, always.”

With so many more kids like Dominick looking for a home, you can find out more by contacting MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.