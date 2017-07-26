WATCH LIVE: 11:30 am Paul Shanley Victims News Conference On Prison Release

Massachusetts Leaders Blast Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

July 26, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: LGBT, Transgender Military Ban

BOSTON (CBS) — President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the government will not allow “transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military,” a move that’s being strongly condemned by elected leaders in Massachusetts.

Sen. Ed Markey released a statement saying that the president’s decision “is undermining our military readiness.”

“President Trump is playing to the worst instincts of prejudice, bigotry, and ignorance with this ban,” he said. “Division and exclusion only makes our military weaker, not stronger.”

Attorney General Maura Healey tweeted that transgender people serving in the military deserve respect.

Under former President Barack Obama, the Pentagon announced last year that transgender service members would be allowed to serve openly in the military because it was “the right thing to do.”

The Bay State’s House delegation is also speaking out against Trump’s policy reversal.

Speaker of the House Bob DeLeo called the ban bigoted and hateful.

Senate President Stan Rosenberg said it should be reversed.

A rainbow flag in front of the Massachusetts Statehouse. (Photo credit: Michael Springer/Getty Images)

