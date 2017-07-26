Massachusetts Leaders Blast Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

BOSTON (CBS) — President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the government will not allow “transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military,” a move that’s being strongly condemned by elected leaders in Massachusetts.

Sen. Ed Markey released a statement saying that the president’s decision “is undermining our military readiness.”

Transgender servicemembers aren't a distraction, they are dedicated patriots. We welcome their service & honor their love of country. #LGBT — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) July 26, 2017

“President Trump is playing to the worst instincts of prejudice, bigotry, and ignorance with this ban,” he said. “Division and exclusion only makes our military weaker, not stronger.”

Attorney General Maura Healey tweeted that transgender people serving in the military deserve respect.

Discriminatory tweets from @POTUS do not change the reality of the U.S. military. ALL service members deserve our respect. #EveryoneWelcome — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) July 26, 2017

Under former President Barack Obama, the Pentagon announced last year that transgender service members would be allowed to serve openly in the military because it was “the right thing to do.”

The Bay State’s House delegation is also speaking out against Trump’s policy reversal.

America is strongest when all who love our country can serve. @POTUS attack on #transgender servicemembers is shameful. I stand with them. pic.twitter.com/no1jEg9kYF — Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) July 26, 2017

Our military needs all who are qualified and willing to serve. Gender identity should not be artificial hurdle to service. — Niki Tsongas (@nikiinthehouse) July 26, 2017

To the thousands of #trans men+women bravely serving our nation in uniform: Thank you. We do not take your patriotism for granted. https://t.co/bguuL4tx0f — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) July 26, 2017

.@sethmoulton: If anyone wants to serve the country–is willing to put his or her life on the line for our country–then we should allow that. — TeamMoulton (@teammoulton) July 26, 2017

Speaker of the House Bob DeLeo called the ban bigoted and hateful.

This is a bigoted, hateful decision. I urge its reversal & stand with the transgender community, especially the patriots who serve #mapoli https://t.co/smNiPkA6rm — Speaker Bob DeLeo (@SpeakerDeLeo) July 26, 2017

Senate President Stan Rosenberg said it should be reversed.