WATCH LIVE: 9 a.m.: Vanessa Marcotte's Accused Killer Faces Murder Arraignment

Keller @ Large: Will John McCain’s Call For Bipartisanship Happen?

July 26, 2017 7:50 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: John McCain, Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – If they’re on the ball over at the Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate there on Columbia Point, they’ve already got Sen. John McCain’s speech on the Senate floor Tuesday on a continuous reel in the lobby.

If you missed it, McCain – just back from cancer surgery – voted to allow the Trumpcare debate to proceed and then delivered a stern lecture to his fellow Senators about how to do their jobs.

It was an impassioned, poignant speech that described how the Senate’s “arcane rules and customs are deliberately intended to require broad cooperation to function well at all.”

mccain1 Keller @ Large: Will John McCains Call For Bipartisanship Happen?

Sen. John McCain returned to the U.S. Senate July 25, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

“The most revered members of this institution accepted the necessity of compromise in order to make incremental progress,” noted McCain.

“Incremental progress” doesn’t make for much of a bumper sticker, but McCain called it “the most we can expect from our system of government” in a “diverse,” “quarrelsome” and “free” country like ours.

But he also called it “a magnificent achievement” compared with “the injustice and cruelties inflicted by autocratic governments,” a subject McCain had ample time to ponder while being tortured in a North Vietnamese prison for more than five years.

McCain’s plea was for due process and bipartisanship to seize control of the pitiful, hyperpartisan, backroom handling of Trumpcare, but as eloquent as his case is, who among us has any confidence that will happen?

Washington is firmly in the grip of the Baby-Boomers, the “me” generation, right-wing Boomers for now, but still Boomers.

And it seems like the humility and communal sense of mission of Sen. McCain’s generation didn’t make the transition.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch