Saving More II: Summer Vacations

BOSTON (CBS) – Any time you have to fly a distance the price tag of a vacation goes up. To save money this summer consider filling up the gas tank and taking off.

So where can you go on a tank of gas? We live in one of the most beautiful areas of the country. We have the ocean, lakes, mountains, and cities. Take your pick!

To explore Massachusetts, start your search at the Massachusetts office of Travel.

And once you get to your destination, take advantage of the great stuff to do that doesn’t cost a lot. Hiking, biking, walking the beaches, exploring the towns, eating ice cream.

Did you know Massachusetts ranks fourth in the country in ice cream consumption? And Ben & Jerry’s most popular flavor is Cherry Garcia. I just thought you should know that.

I love the Berkshires and we try to get out to Tanglewood every summer. When we were much younger we would camp at Beartown State Forest and go to the rehearsals. Really cheap way to get the Tanglewood experience.

Or you can get lawn tickets Bring your own seats and treats or just spread a blanket out and take it all in lying down. And if you get afternoon tickets you can make it a day trip.

Western Massachusetts is so bucolic with its rolling hills and farmland. My second favorite place is the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge. Stockbridge itself is a treat. Its the home of the Norman Rockwell museum. Don’t miss the Hancock Shaker museum in Pittsfield. They have the only round barn ever built by the Shakers.

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) is in North Adams and an easy drive to fit in on your way home. While in the northwest corner of Massachusetts consider driving the Mohawk trail. There are many state parks in the area as well.

Mount Greylock State Reservation is also on my favorite list in that area. It is the highest peak in Massachusetts at 3,491 feet. The best part, you can drive to the summit if you don’t want to hike! On a clear day you can see Mt. Monadnock, New Hampshire, the Green Mountains in Vermont, the Adirondacks and Catskills in New York, and Mt. Everett in the Berkshires. Bascom Lodge, at the summit, serves decent meals if you did not pack a picnic.