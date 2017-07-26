Devers Walks Twice, Plays Solid Defense In Major-League Debut

BOSTON (CBS) — Rafael Devers’ major-league debut may not have been as explosive as Red Sox Nation had hoped, but the newcomer showed some promise on both offense and defense at SafeCo Field on Tuesday.

Devers went 0-for-4 at the plate, but the 20-year-old did give a glimpse of his patience and advanced approach in drawing two walks. He led off the sixth inning with a free pass and eventually scored on a Dustin Pedroia RBI double. He also worked a two-out walk with the game tied in the ninth inning.

The third baseman’s defense has been something of a question mark so far in his development, but he also made some impressive plays in the field on Tuesday. Devers got tested almost immediately as he worked the right side of the infield on a shift against the Mariners’ Robinson Cano. He bobbled a grounder but showed some poise as he gathered the ball and made the out for his first career infield assist.

Devers later made a nice play to move to his left and scoop a ground ball to third, making the throw for the first out of the ninth inning.

“[Devers] handled himself well here tonight,” said manager John Farrell. “He made some impressive plays defensively; he takes a hot smash, a one-hopper that he handles and two very good plays ranging to his glove side.

“He was very calm, collected and it was a good impression here tonight.”

The hits have yet to come for Devers, but he at least showed that he can contribute to the Red Sox in other ways.