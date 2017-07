Horse Shot With Arrow At Amesbury FarmA farmer is demanding answers after someone shot one of her horses with an arrow.

Man Killed After Train Hits Pickup Truck In AbingtonA man was killed when a commuter rail train struck a pickup truck in Abington Tuesday night.

Paul Shanley, Convicted Pedophile Priest, To Be Released From Prison FridayConvicted pedophile priest Paul Shanley, one of the most notorious figures in the Boston Archdiocese sex abuse scandal, will be released from prison later this week.

Sens. Warren, Markey Rip GOP Efforts To Undo Health Care LawMassachusetts two Democratic U.S. Senators are ripping Republicans for moving forward with an effort to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law.