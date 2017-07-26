NightSide – Let The Debate Begin

July 26, 2017 1:09 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – The Senate voted today to begin the debate process on the GOP healthcare bill, with Vice President Pence casting the tie-breaking vote. The bill will now be debated this week, with a chance to vote on amendments from both parties. What will all of this mean for the future of healthcare in this country? Will the GOP be able to construct a bill that can get enough votes to pass? Stephen Moore, senior economic contributor to FreedomWorks, checks in with NightSide Nation to give us his thoughts.

