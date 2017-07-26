NightSide – Campus Confidential

July 26, 2017 1:09 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Every year, we see a variety of lists and rankings comparing colleges and universities across the country. Potential students often put a lot of stock in the rankings when deciding what schools they’d like to apply to or attend. But can these lists be misleading? Georgetown University Professor Jacques Berlinerblau believes sometimes students can get a better education at the 150th ranked school than they can at the 5th ranked one. He joins Dan to talk about navigating the college system, why he believes it is broken, and how students can make sure they are getting the most out of their investment.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch