NightSide – Campus Confidential

BOSTON (CBS) – Every year, we see a variety of lists and rankings comparing colleges and universities across the country. Potential students often put a lot of stock in the rankings when deciding what schools they’d like to apply to or attend. But can these lists be misleading? Georgetown University Professor Jacques Berlinerblau believes sometimes students can get a better education at the 150th ranked school than they can at the 5th ranked one. He joins Dan to talk about navigating the college system, why he believes it is broken, and how students can make sure they are getting the most out of their investment.