Meet The New Patriots: Stephon Gilmore

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made a huge splash on the first day of free agency, signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65-million deal.

But going from the Buffalo Bills to an annual Super Bowl contender wasn’t the biggest — or best — thing to happen to Gilmore that day.

Shortly after signing his new contract with the Patriots, Gilmore didn’t have time to soak in everything New England has to offer. Instead he was back on a plane and heading home, ready to welcome a new member of his family.

“It was crazy. I flew in [to New England] and did what I had to do, did a physical and flew back [to South Carolina]. Thirty minutes after that my wife had our daughter, Giselle,” Gilmore recalled. “It was a crazy day, but it was one of the best days of my life.”

No, his new bundle of joy was not named after Tom Brady’s super model wife. It turns out the Gilmores just wanted a name that began with G, and Giselle was their choice. With a baby boy, Sebastian, already at home, Gilmore told reporters he has “the best of both worlds” on a previous conference call.

Head coach Bill Belichick probably feels the same way, with Gilmore and Malcolm Butler giving the Patriots quite the cornerback tandem. Belichick will have plenty of fun with the duo as he plays chess against opposing offenses, mixing and matching their assignments based on what receivers the Patriots are facing that day.

While he may be soft-spoken, Gilmore has a tough time containing his excitement for being a Patriot.

“It’s one thing getting drafted; you remember that day no problem. But it’s an other thing when you get picked up by the Patriots,” he said. “It’s very exciting. I told my wife the other day that when I put the helmet on for the first time, that’s when I really felt like a Patriot.”

Gilmore and the Patriots will hit the field for their first practice of training camp at 9:15am on Thursday.