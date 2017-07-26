Gas Leak Shuts Down Route 109 In Medway

Gas Leak Shuts Down Route 109 In MedwayMedway Police said it happened when a construction crew hit and damaged a gas main at Main and Pond Streets.

Massive Dorchester Fire Started During Testing Of Emergency GeneratorBoston Fire Department officials announced that a massive fire that ripped through Dorchester's expansive Treadmark Building last month started when a heat source was too close to combustible materials during the testing of an emergency generator.

Massachusetts Leaders Blast Trump's Transgender Military BanThe move is being strongly condemned by elected officials in Massachusetts.

Worcester Police: Man Found Dead In Fire 'Died Under Suspicious Circumstances'The body of the 53-year-old man was found by firefighters who were putting out flames in a Halmstad Street home.