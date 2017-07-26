Gas Leak Shuts Down Route 109 In Medway

MEDWAY (CBS) — A gas leak closed part of Route 109 in Medway Wednesday morning.
Medway Police said it happened when a construction crew hit and damaged a gas main at Main and Pond Streets.
Officials said on the Town of Medway Facebook page said the leak shut down Route 109 between Franklin Street and Holliston Street.
They warned the public to “avoid the area entirely.”
Police said residents and businesses in the area of Main Street near the leak were evacuated and taken by bus to a nearby library–about 18 people in all.
Twenty-five dogs also had to be evacuated from the nearby Flying Fur kennel.
According to the town, businesses as far down as Medway Plaza on Main Street could still be accessed by taking Holliston Street.
The road was expected to be reopened by noon.