One-Armed Maine Man Wielded Machete While Wearing Clown Mask, Police Say

HOLLIS, Maine (CBS) – A Maine man told police he was just clowning around. But he’s still facing charges after causing a scare while walking down the road with a machete and Halloween mask.
On Tuesday, Maine State Police were called to Plains Road in Hollis where multiple 911 callers said a man wearing a clown mask was wielding a machete before running into the woods.
State Police saw the man, later identified as 31-year-old Corey Berry, appear out of the woods a short time later in Waterboro.
Berry, who police say was intoxicated, had the machete duct taped to his amputated arm.
State Police say Berry told them he was trying to pull off a prank similar to prior creepy clown incidents.
He was arrested and charged with criminal threatening. Berry was released on $200 bail.