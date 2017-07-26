WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Great News For Celtics: No Hip Surgery For Isaiah Thomas

July 26, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Danny Ainge, Isaiah Thomas, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics received some great news on Wednesday, as it’s been determined that Isaiah Thomas will not require surgery on his ailing hip.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told The Boston Globe that Thomas has resumed light on-court activities and is progressing nicely.

“Isaiah is making good progress,” Ainge told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “He’s out on the court; he’s shooting. He’s full-speed ahead on the stationary bike and working in the swimming pool. He’s progressing nicely.”

Thomas’ 2016-17 postseason run ended early when he aggravated his right hip in Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. The 5-foot-9 guard originally suffered the injury back on March 15, causing him to miss Boston’s next two games. The pain returned during Boston’s seven-game defeat of the Washington Wizards but Thomas powered through, averaging 27.4 points per game in the series.

But the pain became too much for Thomas and he was forced to sit out the second half of Game 2 against the Cavs. A few days later, Boston’s leading scorer was shut down for the rest of the playoffs.

The team decided to wait on surgery as Thomas visited several hip specialists during the offseason. With Wednesday’s good news, Thomas appears to be on track to hit the floor with his teammates once training camp rolls around in this fall (barring any setbacks, of course).

Thomas had an incredible season for Boston, averaging a career-high 28.9 points off of 46 percent shooting during the regular season, earning his second career All-Star nod. He continued his offensive dominance in the postseason, averaging 23.3 points per game, before being sidelined with the hip injury.

