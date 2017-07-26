Fire Officials To Discuss Cause Of Massive Dorchester Fire At Press Conference

BREAKING: President Trump Announces Ban On Transgender Service Members In Military | Watch Live
July 26, 2017 9:13 AM
DORCHESTER (CBS) — Boston Fire Department officials will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the cause of a fire that ripped through Dorchester’s expansive Treadmark Building last month.

Treadmark building damaged by fire in Dorchester (WBZ-TV)

More than 125 firefighters responded to that blaze on Dorchester Avenue, which shut down the nearby Ashmont MBTA station and sent nearby residents inside because of smoke and poor air quality.

Officials said they will discuss the construction of the building, which utilized materials that the WBZ-TV I-Team found burn more quickly than others, at their 10:30 a.m. press conference.

Heavy flames on the roof of a Dorchester Ave. building. (WBZ-TV)

At the time, on the scene, Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn said those construction materials made things dangerous for firefighters.

“It was a very difficult fire to fight,” he said. “It got into the void space. It’s lightweight construction, which makes it very difficult for us.”

Boston Firefighters battle large blaze on Dorchester Ave. (WBZ-TV)

On Sunday, a huge fire in Waltham destroyed five buildings in an upscale apartment complex–raising concerns about the fact that the state no longer requires steel beam construction on large buildings.

Finn also noted at the time that the sprinkler system in the building was offline, and said he hoped an investigation would determine why.

