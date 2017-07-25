President Trump’s Approval Rating In Massachusetts Is Second-Lowest In Country

July 25, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump only received about 33 percent of the vote in Massachusetts in the 2016 election, and new polling data shows he has only gotten less popular in the Bay State.

trump President Trumps Approval Rating In Massachusetts Is Second Lowest In Country

Donald Trump in Lowell (WBZ-TV)

Gallup says Trump’s approval rating among Massachusetts voters is 29 percent – the second-lowest in the United States. The only state where Trump does worse is in Vermont, where he has the approval of 26 percent.

Trump’s highest approval rating can be found in West Virginia at 60 percent.

The survey taken between Jan. 20 and June 30 of this year involved more than 80,000 Americans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch