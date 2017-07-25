President Trump’s Approval Rating In Massachusetts Is Second-Lowest In Country

MassDOT: 'Stay Away' From Comm Ave Bridge During Replacement ProjectWith the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge replacement project starting Friday, MassDOT is warning residents and commuters about the transportation disruptions that will hit the city for the next three weeks.

Man Accused Of Punching Woman 39 Times Faces Charges In CourtA man charged in the brutal beating of a woman outside a New Hampshire gym will be in court Tuesday afternoon.

President Trump's Approval Rating In Massachusetts Is Second-Lowest In CountryThe only state where Trump does worse is in Vermont.

New Signs In Manchester, NH Say Give To Charity, Not PanhandlersManchester Police Chief Nick Willard said the signs are part of an effort to reduce drug overdoses in the city.