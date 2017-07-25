President Trump’s Approval Rating In Massachusetts Is Second-Lowest In Country

BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump only received about 33 percent of the vote in Massachusetts in the 2016 election, and new polling data shows he has only gotten less popular in the Bay State.
Gallup says Trump’s approval rating among Massachusetts voters is 29 percent – the second-lowest in the United States. The only state where Trump does worse is in Vermont, where he has the approval of 26 percent.
Trump’s highest approval rating can be found in West Virginia at 60 percent.
The survey taken between Jan. 20 and June 30 of this year involved more than 80,000 Americans.