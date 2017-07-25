Saving More II: Kids’ Clothing

BOSTON (CBS) – A budget buster is clothing when you have kids. Babies need a new wardrobe every couple of months. A newborn weighing in at 6 pounds will soon double her weight and need all new clothes. I remember buying 3 different size shoes in one year for my son. That meant; school shoes, ice skates and dress shoes x 3!

Hand me downs work great, unless, of course, you are the kid. And some outfits are only going to be worn once or twice at the most like a first communion dress and or your son’s blue summer blazer that he needed for your sister’s wedding.

So almost-new kid’s items can be found real cheap at consignment chops, church rummage sales, yard sales and the Goodwill or Salvation Army stores as well as online at Craig’s List and eBay.

If you want new-new for the little ones try the outlet stores, discount stores, or shop the sales at the department stores. Places like Target and Walmart do have well made kids clothing and reasonably priced.

It is not practical to buy kids’ clothes or shoes for next year. I know the sales are great on summer clothes right now, but the kid could fool you and not grow very much or grow two sizes by next summer.

TJ Maxx and Marshall’s are liquidators that handle excess inventory. These are my favorite places to shop for my granddaughter. She was a flower girl in a wedding and I got her a wonderful dress for under $30.

The outlet stores are fun places to shop, but according to Consumers magazine, not all merchandise is created equal. If you go to the Gap or the Banana Republic outlet stores you will be buying merchandise made specifically for the outlet stores. If you want the best deal on Gap merchandise check the sales in the regular stores.

School clothing sales have already started online for many schools around the country will be starting in August.

When you are on line with your favorite retailer check their sale link. While on Land’s End website I found girl’s clothing which included jackets and sweaters for 50% off which can be worn year-round.