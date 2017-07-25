Slater On Patriots 19-0 Talk: ‘All You Can Do Is Chuckle’

By Brent Schwartz, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — As the Patriots get ready for the start of training camp, the 19-0 talk is continuing to intensify among the media and fans.

Not long after Julian Edelman called the mere discussion of a perfect season “stupid,” Patriots captain Matthew Slater expressed his feelings on the matter to the Boston Sports Journal’s Christopher Price.

“When it comes to a perfect season, when you hear something like that, I guess all you can do is chuckle,” Slater said. “I mean, it’s just so hard to even go out and just being competitive in this league. It’s so difficult. Any talk of us doing something like that, it’s not something I’d align myself with or something our team would think or talk about. Right now, we’re just thinking about going out there and stringing some good practices together.”

Slater added more on how the Patriots should only be focused on training camp, which begins Thursday. Tom Brady, the rest of the quarterbacks, and rookies reported on Monday.

“That talk is going to be out there, but it’s something we have no control over,” Slater said. “Our focus is just about coming into camp and taking it all one day at a time and seeing where we can improve.”

Talk of a potential undefeated season was already out there before USA Today straight-up predicted a 19-0 season, calling that the Pats would beat the Packers in Super Bowl LII.

Now, the Patriots will look to ignore the noise, like they always do.